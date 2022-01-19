Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,126 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at $15,886,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR opened at $257.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.02.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

