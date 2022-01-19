Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $291,000 Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 140.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

