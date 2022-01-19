Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $270,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 392,012 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.16.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

