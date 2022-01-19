Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $288.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

