Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,619 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 98,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

