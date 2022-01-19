Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

