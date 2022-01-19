Macquarie Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

