Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.30. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 2,944 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.17%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

