Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 1478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

