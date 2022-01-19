Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

