Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

