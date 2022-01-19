Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

