Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.92.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

