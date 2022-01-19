Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $158.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.92.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

