Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.41. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

