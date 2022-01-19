Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 142 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WEX were worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 888.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 66.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,789 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Shares of WEX opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

