Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,017,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $37,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of PTVE opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.