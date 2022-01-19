Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $22.22 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $22,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of U opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

