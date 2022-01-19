Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $30.22 Million Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 946,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cohu by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.