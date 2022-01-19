Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 80,069 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 895,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,069 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194 over the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

