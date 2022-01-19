Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 21.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 189,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 626,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 25.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,341,000 after acquiring an additional 280,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.33.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $365.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

