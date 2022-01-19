Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 45,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,538. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.