Maxim Group Begins Coverage on INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

INVO stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.95.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

