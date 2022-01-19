McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.67. 143,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.