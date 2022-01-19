McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 137,513 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

