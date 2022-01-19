McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,624,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 534,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,037,367. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.