McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

Shares of ACAD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.