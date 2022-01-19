Mchain 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $43,149.50 and $21.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014049 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,422,600 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.