McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 227,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.18. 116,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,647. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.