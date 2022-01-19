McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.