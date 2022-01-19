McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 272 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 381,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,808. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

