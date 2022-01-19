Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $48,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medpace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Medpace by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

