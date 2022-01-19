MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 8.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $81,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI traded down $15.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,085.74. 9,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,255.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,532.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,929.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

