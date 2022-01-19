Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $607.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

