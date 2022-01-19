Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of MBWM opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

