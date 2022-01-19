Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $605.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

