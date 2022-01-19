Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

