Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

