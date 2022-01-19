Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 234 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

