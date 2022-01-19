Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 267.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

