Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $249.52 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.07 and its 200 day moving average is $285.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

