Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 42,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

