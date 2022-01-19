Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.02

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.02 and last traded at 2.08, with a volume of 47049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

