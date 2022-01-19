Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $266,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.25.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.72 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.98 and its 200-day moving average is $344.82. The firm has a market cap of $885.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

