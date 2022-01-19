MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $27.24

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $26.22. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 14 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

