MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.24. 17,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 22,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $693.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

