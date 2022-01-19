MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,392,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 46.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

