MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $83.56

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.56, but opened at $80.87. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 294 shares.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,990 shares of company stock valued at $925,222 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

