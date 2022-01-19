Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.36

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.36 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 128.06 ($1.75). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.76), with a volume of 29,728 shares changing hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £122.62 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.27.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

