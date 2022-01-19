Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.63 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.